Vasilije Micic led Efes with 23 points and Shane Larkin scored 21 at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem on Thursday. Rodrigue Beaubois came off the bench to add 11 and Adrien Moerman contributed nine.

Trey Thompkins led Real Madrid with 17 points and Rudy Fernandez dropped 11 for the visitors. Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 90-63 in the series opener.

Game 3 will be played on Tuesday.