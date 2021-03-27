Fenerbahce Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Czech star Jan Vesely led Fenerbahce Beko with 18 points at the Piraeus' Peace and Friendship Stadium. Dyshawn Pierre added 15.

Olympiacos' French forward Livio Jean-Charles racked up 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Forward Sasha Vezenkov had 15 for the Greek club.

Fenerbahce Beko had their nineteenth win in the EuroLeague regular season. Olympiacos now has 17 losses. Fenerbahce Beko will visit Germany's Bayern Munich on March 30.

The EuroLeague regular season will end after Round 34 games on April 8-9.