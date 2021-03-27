Haberler Basketball Fenerbahce Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahce Beko beat Greek opponents 76-71 in a Friday matchup of the Turkish Airlines Round 31.

Czech star led Fenerbahce Beko with 18 points at the ' Peace and Friendship Stadium. added 15.

' French forward Livio Jean-Charles racked up 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Forward had 15 for the Greek club.

Fenerbahce Beko had their nineteenth win in the regular season. Olympiacos now has 17 losses. Fenerbahce Beko will visit Germany's Bayern Munich on March 30.

The will end after Round 34 games on April 8-9.



