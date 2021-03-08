Haberler Basketball NBA All-Star 2021: Team LeBron beat Team Durant 170-150

The NBA managed to organize its 2021 All-Star game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday night in a single-day format despite the pandemic, where the crowd was absent, crowd noises were virtual and no celebrities were sitting on the courtside.

However, the stars showcased their skills one more time as Team LeBron managed to win 170-150.

LeBron's team was able to boast a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never looked back as two-time reigning regular-season MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected as the 2021 All-Star MVP.

is now 4-0 against his opponents in All-Star, where since 2018, top-vote getters from each conference picked their teams on the All-Star select pool.

He defeated Curry's team in 2018, Giannis' teams in 2019 and 2020, and now Durant's team.

Team LeBron starters were Giannis Antetokounmpo (), (), (), and ().

Starters taking the court for Team Durant are (), (), (), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), and Jayson Tatum ().

Team LeBron reserves are Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

Team Durant reserves boast James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Philadelphia 76ers' star duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons missed the 2021 All-Star Game after contacting a person who tested positive for COVID-19.



