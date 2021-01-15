Haberler Basketball NBA: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets

The Houston Rockets traded to the Brooklyn , insider Shams Charania announced Wednesday.

"Rockets are acquiring in deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star -- in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps," Shams said.

"The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert," he added.

Shams also shared the full trade deal:

"Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN (Brooklyn ) first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL () first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs (): , Taurean Prince."

Former MVP and 8-time All-Star Harden played with 24.8 points and 10.4 assists with the Rockets this season.



