NBA: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets

"Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo -- in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps," Shams said.

"The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert," he added.

Shams also shared the full trade deal:

"Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN (Brooklyn Nets) first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL (Milwaukee Bucks) first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs (Cleveland Cavaliers): Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince."

Former NBA MVP and 8-time All-Star Harden played with 24.8 points and 10.4 assists with the Rockets this season.