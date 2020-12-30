Anadolu Efes lose to Real Madrid 73-65 in EuroLeague

Fabien Causeur scored 15 points and Trey Thompkins played with 13 points to give the victory to the Spanish side at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in the round 17 match.

Vasilije Micic added 16 points for the Turkish club but their star Shane Larkin struggled against Real Madrid by scoring only 7 points in 29 minutes and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Anadolu Efes recorded nine losses and eight wins to take the 10th spot in rankings. Real Madrid won their sixth game in a row, sitting on the second place with 12 wins and 5 defeats in the league.

In another Tuesday's game, Olympiacos Piraeus secured a 105-88 win against Khimki Moscow Region in Russia.