Nigel Hayes led the home team with 17 points and five rebounds at the Zalgirio Arena. Marius Grigonis and Lukas Lekavicius each added 12 points.

Bryant Dunston scored 20 points for Anadolu Efes and Krunoslav Simon finished with 16.

Zalgiris Kaunas are currently atop the standings with four wins, while Efes suffered their third defeat with the loss.