Fenerbahce Beko win in EuroLeague opener

Guard Lorenzo Brown was key to the home victory, scoring 17 points.

Lithuanian forward Edgaras Ulanovas had 13, French star Nando De Colo had 12 points to go along with seven assists and point guard Ali Muhammed added 11 in the win.

American guard Jordan Loyd racked up 15 points in a losing effort and Langston Hall scored 12.

Loyd and Hall were the only Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade players in double digits.

"There's a lot of room for improvement, we really have so much to improve but I'm pleased with our approach to the game and we are competing," Fenerbahce Beko head coach Igor Kokoskov said after the game.

Kokoskov said Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade is a "tough team" that mainly focuses on teamwork and has a lot of energy on the court.

"But we matched their energy and that was a key," he added.

Friday's results:

Fenerbahce Beko - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade: 77-63

Khimki Moscow Region - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: 76-78

Bayern Munich - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 79-81

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Real Madrid: 76-63