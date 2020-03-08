THY EuroLeague: Larkin drops 40 in Anadolu Efes win aganist Olympiakos

Tibor Pleiss had 13 and Vasilije Micic added 12 for the Istanbul team. Bryant Dunston contributed to the victory with 11 points.

Octavius Ellis was Olympiacos' high scorer with 14 as Sasha Vezenkov dropped 10 and Dwight Buycks had 11.

Anadolu Efes improved to 24-4 and sits atop of the standings, having already qualified for the playoffs.

Olympiacos is in eleventh place at 12-16.

KHIMKI MOSCOW REGION CRUISE TO EASY WIN

Fenerbahce Beko from Turkey were defeated by Khimki Moscow Region of Russia 82-68 in a clash at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Alexey Shved lead all scores for the Russian team with 23 points to go along with six assists at the Moscow's Mytishchi Arena.

Devin Booker and Jonas Jerebko each had 15 to help in the win against the Istanbul club.

Ali Muhammed scored 13 while Derrick Williams and Nando de Colo dropped 11 apiece for Fenerbahce Beko.

The Istanbul club and Khimki Moscow Region each have a 13-15 record and sit in the 8th and 7th spots in the standings, respectively.

Friday results in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague:

Khimki Moscow Region - Fenerbahce Beko: 82-68

Anadolu Efes - Olympiacos Piraeus: 91-79

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 92-76

Barcelona - Bayern Munich:83-80

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria - ALBA Berlin: 73-72