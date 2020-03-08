THY EuroLeague: Larkin drops 40 in Anadolu Efes win aganist Olympiakos
Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos Piraeus from Greece 91-79 Friday to secure a lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Shane Larkin put on another impressive performance at the Sinan Erdem Dome, dropping 40 points with five assists.
Tibor Pleiss had 13 and Vasilije Micic added 12 for the Istanbul team. Bryant Dunston contributed to the victory with 11 points.
Octavius Ellis was Olympiacos' high scorer with 14 as Sasha Vezenkov dropped 10 and Dwight Buycks had 11.
Anadolu Efes improved to 24-4 and sits atop of the standings, having already qualified for the playoffs.
Olympiacos is in eleventh place at 12-16.
KHIMKI MOSCOW REGION CRUISE TO EASY WIN
Fenerbahce Beko from Turkey were defeated by Khimki Moscow Region of Russia 82-68 in a clash at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
Alexey Shved lead all scores for the Russian team with 23 points to go along with six assists at the Moscow's Mytishchi Arena.
Devin Booker and Jonas Jerebko each had 15 to help in the win against the Istanbul club.
Ali Muhammed scored 13 while Derrick Williams and Nando de Colo dropped 11 apiece for Fenerbahce Beko.
The Istanbul club and Khimki Moscow Region each have a 13-15 record and sit in the 8th and 7th spots in the standings, respectively.
Friday results in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague:
Khimki Moscow Region - Fenerbahce Beko: 82-68
Anadolu Efes - Olympiacos Piraeus: 91-79
Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 92-76
Barcelona - Bayern Munich:83-80
Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria - ALBA Berlin: 73-72
- 08.03.2020
-
Fenerbahçe'de gece yarısı Ersun Yanal gelişmesi! Gözyaşları...
Toplam 3
Yorum
fb40 Tolga CİĞERCİ' den açık oyuncusu yaratmak istersen daha çok ağlarsın
-
Beşiktaş'ta yönetim Fabri ve Sinan Bolat'ı veto etti
Toplam 1
Yorum
mehmet can alissonu alcak halimiz yok maliyete göre en iyi kaleci fabri olur ama onuda yönetim veto etmiş ne diyelim yine istedeğimiz bi oyuncu gelmedi
-
Fenerbahçe'de gece yarısı Ersun Yanal gelişmesi! Gözyaşları...
Toplam 3
Yorum
fb. Sevinç gözyaşlarıdır.koca takımı ne hale getirdi.yaptığı transferlere bakın.aldırdığı oyucuyu beyenmiyor.lig bitiyor oyuncunun mevki yok
THY EuroLeague: Larkin drops 40 in Anadolu Efes win aganist Olympiakos haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.