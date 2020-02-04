Butler nets 38 points to contribute Heat win over 76ers

Miami Heat thrashed Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 in Monday's NBA game as Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38-point against his ex-team.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic dropped 24 points against the 76ers in Florida.

The 76ers center Joel Embiid made a "double-double", scoring 29 points and taking 12 rebounds.

Visitors' power forward Mike Scott had 17 points.

Furkan Korkmaz, Turkish shooting guard of the 76ers, scored six points against the Heat.

Following this big win, the Heat are currently in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

They have 34-15 win-loss record this season.

The Heat are dominant at their home, winning 22 games but losing three at the American Airlines Arena.



Here are Monday's results in the NBA:

*Indiana Pacers - Dallas Mavericks: 103-112

*Charlotte Hornets - Orlando Magic: 100-112

*Washington Wizards - Golden State Warriors: 117-125

*Cleveland Cavaliers - New York Knicks: 134-139 (Overtime)

*Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics: 115-123

*Brooklyn Nets - Phoenix Suns: 119-97

*Miami Heat - Philadelphia 76ers: 137-106

*Memphis Grizzlies - Detroit Pistons: 96-82

*Sacramento Kings - Minnesota Timberwolves: 113-109

*Los Angeles Clippers - San Antonio Spurs: 108-105

* Home team