Sports world mourns loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Sports world mourned and sent their condolences through social media in the wake of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's loss in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there were no survivors in the crash in the hills above the Calabasas area, which killed 9 people.

Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid reminded that he started to play basketball because of Bryant's performance during the 2010 NBA finals.

"Man I don't even know where to start," he said in a Twitter post.





"I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I'm so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND," he added.

Bryant's former team-mate Pau Gasol from Spain, who won the two NBA titles with him in Lakers, said he can not believe his death.

"Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can't, I just can't believe it." he posted on Twitter.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also posted a video to share his condolences via his Twitter account by saying "he will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete."

San Antonio Spurs' former French guard Tony Parker expressed his shock over Bryant's loss and said: "I'm heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids."

Tributes for Bryant poured from the different sports clubs across the world.

European top football clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City issued statements and shared social media posts on the passing of Lakers legend.

Former NBA player and the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) chief Hidayet Turkoglu paid tribute to the five-time NBA champions in a photo with Bryant on the court and said: "Rest in Peace brother #KobeBryant."

Separately, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, top-class football players Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mpabbe, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and the Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton reacted the shocking death of the two-time Olympic champion on the social media.

Brazilian football star Neymar also celebrated a goal Sunday evening by showing numbers two and four with his fingers, paying tribute to late star's jersey, number 24.

Turkish sports clubs pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Turkish sports clubs also took to Twitter to send out condolence messages for the late basketball icon.

Besiktas' Twitter account in English wrote: "We will always remember you, Rest in peace Black Mamba Kobe Bryant

#RipMamba."

Galatasaray's Twitter account English wrote: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of legendary basketball icon #KobeBryant."

"His character and achievements is going to be cherished long after his passing by sports lovers around the world. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIPMamba."

Fenerbahce's Twitter account in English wrote: "We are so sorry to hear about your big loss @lakers. You will forever be missed. Rest in peace #KobeBryant."

Altinordu, a football club in Turkey's second-tier league, said: "When we wanted to try the impossible, we looked at you. #KobeBryant"