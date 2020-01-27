Dallas Mavericks to retire no. 24 jersey to honor Kobe

The Dallas Mavericks are retiring their number 24 jersey in honor of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement on the team's official website on Monday.

"Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father."

Kobe wore the number 24 and number 8 jerseys during his two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers.