Dallas Mavericks to retire no. 24 jersey to honor Kobe

Following 'devastating news,' number 24 to never again be worn by , says team owner .

The are retiring their number 24 jersey in honor of basketball legend , who died Sunday in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," Mavericks owner said in a statement on the team's official website on Monday.

"Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father."

Kobe wore the number 24 and number 8 jerseys during his two decades with the Lakers.

