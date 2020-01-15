Giannis scores 37, leads Bucks win over Knicks - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
Giannis scores 37, leads Bucks win over Knicks

Antetokounmpo's dominant display paves way for Bucks to beat Knicks 128-102 for 4th straight win.

The beat the 128-102 late Tuesday night to extend their unbeaten run to 4 games.

Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire against the Knicks with 37 points and 9 rebounds at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

In addition to Antetokounmpo's impressive performance, small forward Khris Middleton scored 17 points, while Turkish international Ersan Ilyasova racked up 14 points and 7 rebounds.

For the losing side, Julius Randle posted a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds, making him the high scorer for his team.

RJ Barrett produced 22 points and 8 rebounds, while Bobby Portis scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Knicks.

With the game, the Bucks improved to 36 wins and 6 losses, while the Knicks dropped to 11 victories and 30 loses.

Clippers' Leonard scores season-high 43 points in win over Cavaliers

The defeated the 128-103 backed by their star Kawhi Leonard in another Tuesday game.

Leonard's season-high 43 points in three quarters led the Clippers to an easy win over the Cavaliers.

Lou Williams came off the bench to add 24 points for the Clippers.

Collin Sexton was the highest scorer for the Cavaliers with 25 points, while Turkish forward produced 21 points.

Here are the Tuesday scores in the NBA:

* - : 107-118

* - : 123-110

* - : 121-110

*Milwaukee Bucks - New York Knicks: 128-102

*Golden State Warriors - : 97-124

*Los Angeles Clippers - Cleveland Cavaliers: 128-103

*Home team

  1. 15.01.2020
