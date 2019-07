NBA legend Duncan returns to Spurs as assistant coach

The San Antonio Spurs has hired former Spur and NBA legend Tim Duncan as an assistant coach.

Duncan, 43, will help Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich on the team's bench, the Western Conference team said on its website.

"It is only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said.

Duncan, a former center and power forward, spent his entire career -- 19 seasons -- with the Spurs until his retirement in summer 2016.

Duncan is a five-time NBA champion, having lifted the trophy with the Spurs in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014.

In December 2016, the Spurs retired Duncan's no. 21 jersey in a ceremony.