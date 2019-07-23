FIBA Men's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw made - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
23 Temmuz 2019, Salı
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball Haberleri FIBA Men's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw made

Men's 2021 qualifiers draw made

FIBA Men's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw made

Turkey to face Croatia, Netherlands and Sweden in 2021 Group D qualifiers.

Turkey's national basketball team will face Croatia, the Netherlands and Sweden in Group D qualifiers for 2021.

FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw was made in Munich, Germany on Monday.

As teams will compete in a round-robin format, each nation will meet all other contestants in home and away games.

28 of 32 nations have already booked their places in the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.

Twelve countries -- Slovakia, administration, Romania, Albania, Belarus, Denmark, Luxembourg, Kosovo, , Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland -- in three groups will play in the pre-qualifiers phase.

Four group winners of pre-qualifiers round will book their places for EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers and join the rest 28 nations.

In total, 32 nations from eight groups will participate in the EuroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

The FIBA EuroBasket 2021 will be co-hosted by , Georgia, Germany, and Italy, which will also play in qualifiers.

Regardless of results, the host teams will qualify for the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.

The group matches played over three windows between Nov. 17-25, 2020, Nov. 23-Dec.1, 2020, and Feb. 15-23, 2021.

The eight groups of the EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers:

Group A: Spain, Poland, Israel and Slovakia/Greek Cypriot adm./Romania

Group B: Russia, Italy, North Macedonia and Estonia

Group C: Lithuania, Czech Republic, Belgium and Albania/Belarus/Denmark

Group D: Croatia, Turkey, the Netherlands and Sweden

Group E: Serbia, Finland, Georgia and Switzerland/Portugal/Iceland

Group F: Slovenia, Ukraine, Hungary and Austria

Group G: France, Germany, Montenegro and Luxembourg/Kosovo/Great Britain

Group H: Greece, Latvia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria

The three highest-placed teams from each group, except the groups which have the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 co-host nations, will bag their tickets for the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.

For the groups which have host countries, the host nations and the two other highest placed teams in each group will advance to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.

  1. 23.07.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

FIBA Men's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw made haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN