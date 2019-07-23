FIBA Men's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw made
Turkey to face Croatia, Netherlands and Sweden in FIBA EuroBasket 2021 Group D qualifiers.
Turkey's national basketball team will face Croatia, the Netherlands and Sweden in Group D qualifiers for FIBA EuroBasket 2021.
FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers draw was made in Munich, Germany on Monday.
As teams will compete in a round-robin format, each nation will meet all other contestants in home and away games.
28 of 32 nations have already booked their places in the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.
Twelve countries -- Slovakia, Greek Cypriot administration, Romania, Albania, Belarus, Denmark, Luxembourg, Kosovo, Great Britain, Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland -- in three groups will play in the pre-qualifiers phase.
Four group winners of pre-qualifiers round will book their places for EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers and join the rest 28 nations.
In total, 32 nations from eight groups will participate in the EuroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.
The FIBA EuroBasket 2021 will be co-hosted by Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, and Italy, which will also play in qualifiers.
Regardless of results, the host teams will qualify for the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.
The group matches played over three windows between Nov. 17-25, 2020, Nov. 23-Dec.1, 2020, and Feb. 15-23, 2021.
The eight groups of the EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers:
Group A: Spain, Poland, Israel and Slovakia/Greek Cypriot adm./Romania
Group B: Russia, Italy, North Macedonia and Estonia
Group C: Lithuania, Czech Republic, Belgium and Albania/Belarus/Denmark
Group D: Croatia, Turkey, the Netherlands and Sweden
Group E: Serbia, Finland, Georgia and Switzerland/Portugal/Iceland
Group F: Slovenia, Ukraine, Hungary and Austria
Group G: France, Germany, Montenegro and Luxembourg/Kosovo/Great Britain
Group H: Greece, Latvia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria
The three highest-placed teams from each group, except the groups which have the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 co-host nations, will bag their tickets for the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.
For the groups which have host countries, the host nations and the two other highest placed teams in each group will advance to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021.
