Raptors coach Nurse to lead Canada

Nick Nurse has been named coach of Canada's national team ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.



Nurse, 51, led Toronto Raptors to the club's first-ever championship in the 2019 NBA Finals.



"I'm looking forward to working with this talented group of young players, and to seeing what we can do on the competitive global basketball stage," Nurse said in a statement on Monday.



"I love the international game. I also see this as a real chance for me to learn from the world's best, and for us to represent Canada with pride and distinction," he added.



Gordie Herbert has also been named associate head coach of Canada alongside Nurse.



Canada will face against Lithuania, Australia and Senegal in Group H.



The team should be in the top two to qualify for the second group stage.



Canada's performance was disappointing at the 2010 World Championship losing all five of their games.



However, the team performed well in Americas Qualifiers for the Basketball World Cup 2019 and won 10 out of 12 games.