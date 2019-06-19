Controversy erupts in Turkish basketball finals

The Fenerbahce Beko basketball team is upset Tuesday as controversy erupts that endangered the life of one of its international stars.

The team's deputy chair, Semih Ozsoy, said Italian forward Luigi Datome was not taken to the hospital after he suffered a head injury Monday in a Turkish league finals game against Anadolu Efes.

"What happened yesterday was sad for humanity. Our player, who faced a risk of trauma, wasn't taken to hospital by ambulance," Ozsoy said.

He said the Turkish Basketball Federation launched an investigation and the injustice deflated his players but vowed Fenerbahce will win the championship series.

Datome had to leave the court after suffering temporary memory loss during Game 5 of the series when he bumped his head on the court going after a rebound.

Medical staff checked him but ambulance staff did not take Datome to hospital because they were required to stay at the arena until the game finished.

Anadolu Efes said on its website that Fenerbahce medical staff told medics at the Sinan Erdem Dome that nothing was urgent about Datome's condition and Fenerbahce doctors indicated they would take him to the hospital.

Efes wished Datome a quick recovery.

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce 86-76 to lead the series 3-2 putting the team one win from the league title.

The sixth game will be played Wednesday at Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena.