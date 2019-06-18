French basketball star De Colo leaves CSKA Moscow - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
French basketball star De Colo leaves CSKA Moscow

31-year-old guard's deal at runs out, club confirms his leave on social media

Russian basketball powerhouse 's French guard Nando De Colo left the club on Tuesday.

"Thanks Nando! Our guard leaves the team after his contract ends," CSKA Moscow said on Twitter.

"As for me leaving, this is not like I wanted to part with CSKA. I just want to appear in a different place, to reach some other goals. I played five amazing seasons here, we won two EuroLeagues," De Colo said on social media and adding that he was proud to play for CSKA Moscow.

De Colo, 31, had 292 appearances at CSKA, where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

The French international, who has played for CSKA Moscow since 2014, won the title twice as a CSKA player.

Additionally De Colo became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of EuroLeague's full season and in 2016.

