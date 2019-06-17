Pelicans agree to deal Anthony Davis to Lakers
Trade includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks in exchange for Davis.
The New Orleans Pelicans agreed a deal to trade superstar Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced late Saturday.
"The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski said on Twitter.
After an eventful and disturbing regular season for Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to deal their superstar to Los Angeles Lakers, a destination which the star player set for himself.
Several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who went all in, tried to snatch up superstar Anthony Davis, but the 2018/2019 regular season trade deadline passed and Davis -- who requested his trade from the team -- stayed in New Orleans.
Kevin Durant to miss next season due to Achilles injury
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed All-Star forward Kevin Durant will miss next season due to Achilles injury.
Kerr announced this news following the Toronto Raptors victory over the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title for the first time in franchise history.
''What matters is Kevin Durant is going to miss next season with an Achilles tear, and Klay suffered a knee injury. And we'll know, as I said, we'll know more before too long,'' Kerr said.
"But it's just brutal. It's just brutal of what these guys have had to deal with, and what they're dealing with right now. So, that's my initial feeling,'' he added.
Kevin Durant underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, which he sustained during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
30-year-old forward has one year left on his current contract, if he picks up a $31.5 million player option. If he does not to pick up that option, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
In his last game, Durant played a total of 11 minutes, scoring 11 points before going down to the injury.
Durant averaged 27.0 points on 49.3 percent shooting and 7.1 rebounds per game during his career, winning back-to-back Finals MVP awards in 2017 and in 2018.
Kyrie Irving opts out
Boston Celtics' superstar Kyrie Irving also opted out of his contract, to be able to become free agent this summer.
"Celtics' Kyrie Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season and will become a free agent eligible to sign a new contract with Boston or elsewhere," said NBA insider Shams Charania on Twitter.
Irving, after Boston's unsuccessful run at 2019 title, will become a free agent to sign a new contract with Boston or with another team to start a new chapter.
His career averages are 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, including a 2016 NBA title with Cleveland Cavaliers and multiple All-Star selections.
?
- 17.06.2019
-
Galatasaray'ın Douglas transferinde son durum ne? Douglas Galatasaray'a gelecek mi? Son dakika transfer haberleri
Toplam 1
Yorum
Yasama GS'a genç oyuncuları almamız lazım. Azubuike 22 yaşında ortasahamiza dinamizm katar. Bjk devreye girmiş. Bize daha çok lazım.
-
Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Yusuf ve Abdülkadir açıklaması!
Toplam 2
Yorum
FB İkiside mükemmel futbolcu Avrupada olsalar 50 şer milyon euro ya giderlerdi TS satıp satmamakla çok iyi karar vermeli sonra zarar edebilirle
-
İki başkana şok
Toplam 1
Yorum
baksoy O malum şahıslar 2 kara leke olarak Trabzon tarihine işlendikleri için portreleri yer almadı ?
Pelicans agree to deal Anthony Davis to Lakers haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.