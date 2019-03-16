Turkey to face US in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Turkey to play against Czech Republic, US, Japan in World Cup Group E
Turkey men's basketball team will meet Czech Republic, the U.S. and Japan in the 2019 FIBA World Cup group stage.
The 2019 FIBA World Cup draws were held in China's Shenzhen on Saturday.
Turkey is in the same group a world famous basketball powerhouse Team USA.
The tournament will be held in China from Aug. 31 and Sept. 15.
Turkey will play in Group E in Shanghai.
Group leaders and runners-up will qualify for the World Cup's second round.
2019 FIBA World Cup groups:
Group A: Ivory Coast, Poland, Venezuela, China
Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria
Group C: Spain, Iran, Puerto Rico, Tunisia
Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy, Serbia
Group E: Turkey, Czech Republic, USA, Japan
Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro
Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan
Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia
