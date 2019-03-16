Turkey to face US in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Turkey men's basketball team will meet Czech Republic, the U.S. and Japan in the 2019 FIBA World Cup group stage.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup draws were held in China's Shenzhen on Saturday.

Turkey is in the same group a world famous basketball powerhouse Team USA.

The tournament will be held in China from Aug. 31 and Sept. 15.

Turkey will play in Group E in Shanghai.

Group leaders and runners-up will qualify for the World Cup's second round.

2019 FIBA World Cup groups:



Group A: Ivory Coast, Poland, Venezuela, China



Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria



Group C: Spain, Iran, Puerto Rico, Tunisia



Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy, Serbia



Group E: Turkey, Czech Republic, USA, Japan



Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro



Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan



Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia