Turkey to face US in 2019 FIBA World Cup
16 Mart 2019, Cumartesi
Turkey to play against , US, Japan in Group E

Turkey men's basketball team will meet , the U.S. and Japan in the 2019 group stage.
The 2019 FIBA World Cup draws were held in China's Shenzhen on Saturday.
Turkey is in the same group a world famous basketball powerhouse Team .
The tournament will be held in China from Aug. 31 and Sept. 15.
Turkey will play in Group E in Shanghai.
Group leaders and runners-up will qualify for the World Cup's second round.
2019 FIBA World Cup groups:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Poland, , China

Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Iran, , Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy, Serbia

Group E: Turkey, Czech Republic, USA, Japan

Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan

Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia

  16.03.2019
