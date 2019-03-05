Lakers playoff chances slim after loss to Clippers
113-105 loss to Clippers crushes playoff hopes of LeBron James and Co.
The Clippers defeated the Lakers 113-105 on Monday evening in the NBA, winning the Los Angeles derby and dealt a major blow to its opponents' playoff hopes.
Six players scored double-digits for the Clippers, with Danilo Gallinari putting up team-high 23 points, while Lou Williams added 21 off the bench.
For the Lakers -- recently lost 5 of their last 7 games -- LeBron James scored 27 points, Rajon Rondo tallied a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Clippers increased to 37 wins and 29 losses in the season and improved to 7th spot in the Western Conference, while the Lakers dropped to 30 wins and 34 losses, jeopardizing their playoff hopes.
Here are the Monday scores in the NBA:
Brooklyn Nets - Dallas Mavericks: 127-88
Miami Heat - Atlanta Hawks: 114-113
San Antonio Spurs - Denver Nuggets: 104-103
Phoenix Suns - Milwaukee Bucks: 114-105
Utah Jazz - New Orleans Pelicans: 112-115
Sacramento Kings - New York Knicks: 115-108
Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-113
