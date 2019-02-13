Celtics beat 76ers despite Irving's absence

The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in Tuesday's game in the NBA.

Visitors Celtics grasped the narrow win even though their All-Star playmaker Kyrie Irving couldn't play as he suffered from knee injury.

Irving sustained knee strain during the match against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.



Celtics forward Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and Al Horford produced 23 points and took 8 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum contributed with a "double double" against 76ers as he scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds in the win.

Home team 76ers' star Joel Embiid tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds.

76ers' guard Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and took nine rebounds in the losing effort.

Both teams are now at 36 wins and 21 losses in the regular season.





RESULTS



Atlanta Hawks - Los Angeles Lakers: 117-113



Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics: 109-112



Memphis Grizzlies - San Antonio Spurs: 107-108



New Orleans Pelicans - Orlando Magic: 88-118



Golden State Warriors - Utah Jazz: 115-108