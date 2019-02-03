Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes

Greece's Panathinaikos defeated Turkey's Anadolu Efes 88-75 at home Friday in Round 21 of the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

Panathinaikos' Nick Calathes was the man of the match with 20 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds.

Despite the defeat, Anadolu Efes maintained its grip on fourth place in the standings with 13 wins and 8 losses while Panathinaikos is in 11th place with 9 wins and 12 losses.

Earlier Friday, Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen was defeated by Spain's Real Madrid 82-86 in Istanbul.

Darussafaka's Toney Douglas was the top scorer of the match with 27 points but was unable to save his team against the Spanish club.

Darussafaka, with three wins and 18 losses, is 16th overall and at the bottom of the league.

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague leaders Fenerbahce Beko lost against Bayern Munich 90-86 Thursday in an away match.

The team, which were last year's EuroLeague finalists, top the league despite the loss.

So far this season, Fenerbahce Beko has won 18 games out of 21.

EuroLeague competitions bring Europe's top basketball clubs together.

Sixteen teams are competing -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is being played from Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019. The best eight of 16 teams will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16-30. Winners will advance to the Final Four to be played May 17-19 in single-elimination matchups.