Turkey loses to Latvia in World Cup Qualifier

Turkey lost to Latvia 79-70 in FIBA 2019 World Cup European Qualifiers Group B match on Monday evening at Arena Riga.

Five players from Latvia scored double digits as Turkey suffered its back-to-back losses in the group.

Ali Muhammed scored a game-high 23 points for Turkey, but it was not enough to beat Latvia.

Small forward Rolands Smits was the man of the match for Latvia, as he scored a team high 13 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in the win.

Ukraine tops Group B after four matches with 3 wins. Turkey is second with 2 wins, Latvia at third with 2 wins, and Sweden in last place with a single win.