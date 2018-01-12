Euroleague continues with Round 17 matches

Turkish Airlines Euroleague will resume its regular season's Round 17 matches on Thursday, when Fenerbahce Dogus plays against Valencia Basket in Spain.

The match will start at 1945 GMT at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, where Valencia Basket look to continue their recent two matches win streak, while Fenerbahce Dogus will look to gain its 11th victory of the season.

Here are the matchups for Round 17:

Thursday:

Panathinaikos Superfoods - Barcelona Lassa

Maccabi Fox - Brose Bamberg

Olimpia Milano - CSKA Moscow

Valencia Basket - Fenerbahce Dogus

Khimki Moscow - Real Madrid

Friday:

Anadolu Efes - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Zalgiris Kaunas - Unicaja Malaga

Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - Olympiakos

Here are standings before the start of Round 17: