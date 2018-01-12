Euroleague continues with Round 17 matches
Regular season's Round 17 matches to begin Thursday evening; Fenerbahce Dogus to play against Valencia Basket
Turkish Airlines Euroleague will resume its regular season's Round 17 matches on Thursday, when Fenerbahce Dogus plays against Valencia Basket in Spain.
The match will start at 1945 GMT at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, where Valencia Basket look to continue their recent two matches win streak, while Fenerbahce Dogus will look to gain its 11th victory of the season.
Here are the matchups for Round 17:
Thursday:
Panathinaikos Superfoods - Barcelona Lassa
Maccabi Fox - Brose Bamberg
Olimpia Milano - CSKA Moscow
Valencia Basket - Fenerbahce Dogus
Khimki Moscow - Real Madrid
Friday:
Anadolu Efes - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade
Zalgiris Kaunas - Unicaja Malaga
Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - Olympiakos
Here are standings before the start of Round 17:
|Group Regular Season
|W
|L
|PTS+
|PTS-
|+/-
|1. CSKA Moscow
|12
|4
|1398
|1251
|147
|2. Olympiacos Piraeus
|12
|4
|1188
|1145
|43
|3. Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens
|11
|5
|1255
|1211
|44
|4. Real Madrid
|10
|6
|1350
|1249
|101
|5. Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul
|10
|6
|1250
|1154
|96
|6. Zalgiris Kaunas
|10
|6
|1269
|1267
|2
|7. Khimki Moscow Region
|9
|7
|1234
|1261
|-27
|8. Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv
|8
|8
|1277
|1306
|-29
|9. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz
|7
|9
|1293
|1304
|-11
|10. Unicaja Malaga
|7
|9
|1221
|1278
|-57
|11. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade
|7
|9
|1224
|1288
|-64
|12. FC Barcelona Lassa
|6
|10
|1296
|1256
|40
|13. Brose Bamberg
|6
|10
|1167
|1263
|-96
|14. Valencia Basket
|5
|11
|1203
|1241
|-38
|15. AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan
|4
|12
|1234
|1309
|-75
|16. Anadolu Efes Istanbul
|4
|12
|1223
|1299
|-76
- 12 January 2018, Friday
- Modified: 09:10
-
