    12 Ocak 2018, Cuma
    Euroleague continues with Round 17 matches

    Regular season's Round 17 matches to begin Thursday evening; Fenerbahce Dogus to play against Valencia Basket

    Turkish Airlines Euroleague will resume its regular season's Round 17 matches on Thursday, when Fenerbahce Dogus plays against Valencia Basket in Spain.

    The match will start at 1945 GMT at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, where Valencia Basket look to continue their recent two matches win streak, while Fenerbahce Dogus will look to gain its 11th victory of the season.

    Here are the matchups for Round 17:

    Thursday:

    Panathinaikos Superfoods - Barcelona Lassa

    Maccabi Fox - Brose Bamberg

    Olimpia Milano - CSKA Moscow

    Valencia Basket - Fenerbahce Dogus

    Khimki Moscow - Real Madrid

    Friday:

    - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

    Zalgiris Kaunas - Unicaja Malaga

    Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - Olympiakos

    Here are standings before the start of Round 17:

    Group Regular Season W L PTS+ PTS- +/-
    1. CSKA Moscow 12 4 1398 1251 147
    2. Olympiacos Piraeus 12 4 1188 1145 43
    3. Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens 11 5 1255 1211 44
    4. Real Madrid 10 6 1350 1249 101
    5. Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul 10 6 1250 1154 96
    6. Zalgiris Kaunas 10 6 1269 1267 2
    7. Khimki Moscow Region 9 7 1234 1261 -27
    8. Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 8 8 1277 1306 -29
    9. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 7 9 1293 1304 -11
    10. Unicaja Malaga 7 9 1221 1278 -57
    11. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 7 9 1224 1288 -64
    12. FC Barcelona Lassa 6 10 1296 1256 40
    13. Brose Bamberg 6 10 1167 1263 -96
    14. Valencia Basket 5 11 1203 1241 -38
    15. AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan 4 12 1234 1309 -75
    16. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 4 12 1223 1299 -76
    1. 12 January 2018, Friday
    2. Modified: 09:10
