    05 Ocak 2018, Cuma
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Panathinaikos defeats in Euroleague

    Panathinaikos defeats Anadolu Efes in Euroleague

    Second half of season begins in European basketball's top club competition as Greek team defeats Turkish side in Athens

    defeated 90-79 Thursday evening in Athens in Euroleague's regular season match.

    The second half of the season started Jan. 4, with Round 16 matches, as the Greek team had no trouble beating the Turkish side with a dominant display.

    Nick Calathes scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in the victory, as Panathinaikos grabbed its 11th win of the season.

    Josh Adams' game-high 20 points were not enough for Anadolu Efes, as they were defeated for the 12th time in the regular season, finding themselves at the bottom place.

    The other results from Thursday:

    Barcelona Lassa - CSKA Moscow: 85-72

    Unicaja Malaga - Valencia Basket: 83-85

    Here are Friday's matches:

    Fenerbahce Dogus - Baskonia Vitoria

    Crvena Zvezda - Zalgiris Kaunas

    Brose Bamberg - Khimki Moscow

    Olympiakos - Armani Milano

    Real Madrid - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv

    Here are the standings after Thursday's matches:

    Regular Season W L PTS+ PTS- +/-
    1. CSKA Moscow 12 4 1398 1251 147
    2. Olympiacos Piraeus 11 4 1101 1065 36
    3. Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens 11 5 1255 1211 44
    4. Zalgiris Kaunas 10 5 1204 1190 14
    5. Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul 9 6 1171 1080 91
    6. Real Madrid 9 6 1257 1168 89
    7. Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 8 7 1196 1213 -17
    8. Khimki Moscow Region 8 7 1160 1191 -31
    9. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 7 8 1219 1225 -6
    10. Unicaja Malaga 7 9 1221 1278 -57
    11. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 6 9 1147 1223 -76
    12. Brose Bamberg 6 9 1097 1189 -92
    13. FC Barcelona Lassa 6 10 1296 1256 40
    14. Valencia Basket 5 11 1203 1241 -38
    15. AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan 4 11 1154 1222 -68
    16. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 4 12 1223 1299 -76
