Panathinaikos defeats Anadolu Efes in Euroleague

Panathinaikos Superfoods defeated Anadolu Efes 90-79 Thursday evening in Athens in Turkish Airlines Euroleague's regular season match.

The second half of the season started Jan. 4, with Round 16 matches, as the Greek team had no trouble beating the Turkish side with a dominant display.

Nick Calathes scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in the victory, as Panathinaikos grabbed its 11th win of the season.

Josh Adams' game-high 20 points were not enough for Anadolu Efes, as they were defeated for the 12th time in the regular season, finding themselves at the bottom place.

The other results from Thursday:

Barcelona Lassa - CSKA Moscow: 85-72

Unicaja Malaga - Valencia Basket: 83-85

Here are Friday's matches:

Fenerbahce Dogus - Baskonia Vitoria

Crvena Zvezda - Zalgiris Kaunas

Brose Bamberg - Khimki Moscow

Olympiakos - Armani Milano

Real Madrid - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv

Here are the standings after Thursday's matches: