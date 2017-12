Euroleague Round 14 continues Friday

The Turkish Airlines Euroleague continues with Round 14 basketball matches on Friday evening as Anadolu Efes host Greek opponents Olympiakos in Istanbul.

Anadolu Efes look for their fourth win of the season after a three-game losing streak.

On Thursday evening, Fenerbahce Dogus were defeated by Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv in Israel 82-73.

Here are the results taken so far in Round 14:

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade - Panathinaikos Superfoods: 63-69

Brose Bamberg - Real Madrid: 66-81

Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv - Fenerbahce Dogus: 82-73

Valencia Basket - Zalgiris Kaunas: 71-63

Here are the standings as of Friday, GMT1400: