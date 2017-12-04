 Besiktas beat Anadolu Efes 67-64 – Fotomaç – 04 Aralık 2017 ;
    04 Aralık 2017, Pazartesi
    Besiktas beat Anadolu Efes 67-64

    Anadolu Efes unable to hit game-tying three-pointer as Besiktas get 7th win in league

    Besiktas Sompo Japan defeated Anadolu Efes 67-64 on Sunday evening in a Week 9 match in the Turkish national basketball league season.

    The two Istanbul teams squared off at Istanbul's Akatlar Sports Hall. Besiktas was victorious after Anadolu Efes could not hit the game-tying three- point shot.

    For Besiktas, four players scored double-digit points. D.J. Strawberry scored 14, Ryan Boatright scored 13, Kyle Weems added 12 and Kenan Sipahi chipped in 11 points.

    Neither Errick McCollum's game-high 21 points, nor Vladimir Stimac's 12 points and 16 rebounds performance were enough for Anadolu Efes, who suffered their third loss of the season.

    Week 9 results are as follows:

    Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece - Eskisehir Basket: 72-79

    Muratbey Usak - Gaziantep Basketbol: 67-75

    Istanbul BBSK - Darussafaka: 75-72

    TOFAS - Galatasaray Odeabank: 97-90

    Sakarya BSB Basketbol - Banvit: 81-76

    Trabzonspor - Fenerbahce Dogus: 90-119

    Yesil Giresun Belediyespor - Pinar Karsiyaka: 94-79

    Besiktas Sompo Japan - Anadolu Efes: 67-64

    1. 04 December 2017, Monday
    2. Modified: 09:25
