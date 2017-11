Turkey beat Ukraine in World Cup qualifier

Turkey's national basketball team defeated Ukraine 67-60 in Kiev's City Arena on Sunday evening.

The FIBA 2019 World Cup European Qualifier match in Group B saw both teams having a hard time scoring, as Turkey led the first quarter 16-12.

Ukraine led the first half by only one point, 38-37, behind a good performance from their shooting guard Sergiy Gladyr.

Turkey was still down by only point after the third quarter, 53-52, as both teams scored 15 points each.

The last 2 minutes of the match were very close, as clutch plays by point guard Baris Ermis and center Sertac Sanli provided the edge for the Turkish team.

Ermis finished with 10 points and 8 assists, while Sanli scored 14 points, and Tolga Gecim added 15 points with three 3-pointers.

Gladyr's game-high 20 points were not enough for Ukraine.

Turkey on Friday defeated Latvia 85-73 in western city of Bursa to start Group B in good form.