Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes in Istanbul
Nick Calathes' 29-point outburst just enough to give Greek team 82-81 win over Turkish club.
Panathinaikos Superfoods defeated Anadolu Efes 82-81 on Thursday evening in a Turkish Airlines Euroleague eighth round match in regular season.
The match at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome was very close throughout, but Anadolu Efes was unable to convert the last possession to win the match at home.
Nick Calathes was brilliant for the Greek team, as he notched a near triple-double performance with 29 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds.
For Anadolu Efes, Brock Motum's 21 points, Erick McCollum's 16 points, and Vladimir Stimac's 15 points were not enough.
The defeat marked the sixth for Anadolu Efes in the season, as they are at the bottom of the league.
Panathinaikos improved to 5 wins and 3 losses with the victory.
- 17 November 2017, Friday
- Modified: 09:07
-
Yasin'in nargile keyfi!
Toplam 10
Yorum
hagi10 nargile içersiniz top oynamazsınız, iş paraya gelincede rızkımız dersiniz almayalım mı olur.
-
Fener Mesut için aportta
Toplam 2
Yorum
teoman altunok mesut özil sıradışı, alex gibi zekasını fazlasıyla kullanan bir oyuncu inanmıyorum ama fb ye gelirse fb ye 2.3 basamak seviye atlatır...
-
''Sabotaj olsa gereğini yaparım''
Toplam 3
Yorum
hıdır 100 yılda gelebilecek bir bela asıl bizi buldu yani seni.
Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes in Istanbul haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.