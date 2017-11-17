 Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes in Istanbul – Fotomaç – 17 Kasım 2017 ;
    17 Kasım 2017, Cuma
    ENGLISH

    Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes in Istanbul

    Nick Calathes' 29-point outburst just enough to give Greek team 82-81 win over Turkish club.

    Panathinaikos Superfoods defeated Anadolu Efes 82-81 on Thursday evening in a Turkish Airlines Euroleague eighth round match in regular season.

    The match at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome was very close throughout, but Anadolu Efes was unable to convert the last possession to win the match at home.

    Nick Calathes was brilliant for the Greek team, as he notched a near triple-double performance with 29 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds.

    For Anadolu Efes, Brock Motum's 21 points, Erick McCollum's 16 points, and Vladimir Stimac's 15 points were not enough.

    The defeat marked the sixth for Anadolu Efes in the season, as they are at the bottom of the league.

    Panathinaikos improved to 5 wins and 3 losses with the victory.

    1. 17 November 2017, Friday
    2. Modified: 09:07
