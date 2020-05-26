NBA yıldızı Andre Drummond'dan garsona 1000 dolar bahşiş - Son dakika Basketbol haberleri - Fotomaç - Son dakika Basketbol haberleri - Fotomaç - Son dakika Basketbol haberleri - Fotomaç
NBA yıldızı Andre Drummond'dan garsona 1000 dolar bahşiş

Milli basketbolcu 'ın takım arkadaşı yemek için gitiği restoranda büyük bir jeste imza attı. Andre Drummond, restoranda çalışan garsona 1000 dolar bahşiş bıraktı.

'ın takımı 'ın yıldızı , yemek yemek için gittiği bir restoranda garsona 1000 dolar bahşiş bıraktı. Sosyal medyadan Drummond'un adisyonunu paylaşan restoran garsonu Kaxandra Diaz, "Nasıl tepki vereceğimi bilemedim ve dikkat çekmek de istemedim. Bıraktığı bahşişi görünce mutluluktan gözlerim doldu. İnsanların bu zor zamanda böyle nezaket dolu davranışları harika. Asla unutamayacağım bir olay" dedi. Andre Drummond adisyonu paylaştıktan sonra kendisini sosyal medyadan etiketleyen garsona ve restoranın misafirperverliğine teşekkür etti.

Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn't seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn't believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed

•Kasandra Idalia Diaz• (@kaxandra.diaz)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi (23 May, 2020, 7:27ös PDT)

