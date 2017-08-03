Burak Yilmaz comes home to Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have announced the team will sign striker Burak Yilmaz from Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Gouan.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Black Sea side said it would sign Yilmaz -- a former Trabzon player -- for €4 million ($4.75 million) in a two-year contract.

Burak Yilmaz, in a video message shared on Trabzonspor's official Twitter account, said he was "thankful" that he will be able to don the jersey in the club's 50th anniversary celebration season.

In 93 matches with Trabzonspor, Yilmaz scored 58 goals and made eight assists.

In the 2011/2012 season, Yilmaz was the top goalscorer in the Turkish league, finding the net 32 times.

The experienced striker then moved to Galatasaray, where he spent almost four seasons with the Istanbul club, scoring 82 goals in 141 appearances.