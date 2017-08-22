 Metehan Basar wins gold at Paris 2017 – Fotomaç – 22 Ağustos 2017
    22 Ağustos 2017, Salı
    Metehan Basar wins gold at Paris 2017

    Basar beats Germany's Denis Maksymilian Kudla in men's Greco-Roman wrestling, 85-kg category

    Turkish Greco-Roman wrestler Metehan Basar won the gold medal after beating Germany's Denis Maksymilian Kudla in the 85-kg category final match at 2017 Paris World Championships on Monday.

    Basar beat Kudla 2-1 on the first day of the games, garnering his first world championship title.

    Last May, Basar won the silver medal in the European Wrestling Championship held in Serbia, by beating Hungarian Viktor Lorincz 3-2.

    Basar was congratulated by telegram by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the premier's office said in a statement.

    Sports minister Askin Bak also congratulated the young wrestler and voiced his pride.

    "I wish a continued success for our national wrestler who waives our flag in the international arena," Bak said in a phone call with Turkish wrestling champion.

    1. 22 August 2017, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 07:56
