Turkish sprinter wins silver at world championships

Yasmani Copello Escobar of Turkey won silver in the men's 400 meter hurdles Wednesday to give his country its first medal at this year's International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) World Championships in London.

Escobar finished in a time of 48.49 seconds, behind Norway's Karsten Warholm who took gold in 48.35 seconds.

America's Olympic champion Kerron Clement settled for bronze in the event.

Escobar, originally from Cuba, won the bronze at the Rio Olympics and gold at the European Championships.

Turkey sent a record 27 athletes to the 10-day competition that began Aug. 4.