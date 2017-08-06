Usain Bolt finishes with third bronze in final race
American runners edge out Jamaican legend at world championships
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, hailed as the greatest sprinter of all time, finished with a bronze medal in his final 100m race Saturday in London.
American sprinter Justin Gatlin, 35, twice banned for doping, unexpectedly won the gold medal in 9.92 seconds at the 16th World Athletics Championships.
Christian Coleman, 21, also from the U.S. took silver in a time of 9.94 seconds.
The holder of world records in three distances and an 11-time world champion, Bolt, 30, finished his final solo race in 9.95 seconds.
Twenty-seven Turkish athletes are taking part in the championships that began Friday.
Organized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the competition run through Aug. 13.
