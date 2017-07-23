Turkey takes underwater hockey crown for 2nd time
Turkish U23 national underwater hockey team beats France 3-1 in final, taking 2nd title in a row since 2015
Turkish U23 men's team emerged victorious on Saturday's 4th World Age Group Underwater Hockey Championships held in Hobart, Australia.
Turkey beat France by a score of 3-1 in the championship final. The under-23-years-of-age team finished the group stage in first place, beat Argentina in the quarter-finals 12-0, and beat Colombia 2-0 in the semi-finals. The team also finished the tournament unbeaten.
This is the U23 team's second title in a row, as they were also champions at the last World Age Group Underwater Hockey Championships in Spain in 2015.
Sahin Ozen, head of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation, came with the title-holding team to Australia.
"We believed we would bring the cup back home, and that's just what happened. I congratulate all of our national players with all my heart," Ozen said after the victory, according to the federation's website.
Ozen said the national players made Turkey an international name in underwater hockey and he is very proud of them.
