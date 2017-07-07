 Turkish sprinter breaks 10-second barrier – Fotomaç – 07 Temmuz 2017
CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    07 Temmuz 2017, Cuma
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Turkish sprinter breaks 10-second barrier

    Turkish sprinter breaks 10-second barrier

    Ramil Guliyev earns ‘third white athlete who scored below 10 seconds’ title

    Sprinter Ramil Guliyev turned in an historic performance with a time of 09.97 seconds in men's 100-meter final at the Athletics Turkcell Super League final in Bursa, the Turkish Athletics Federation said on Thursday.

    The fast time earned Guliyev the title of "the third white athlete who scored below 10 seconds", according to a statement by the federation.

    Frenchman Christopher Lemaitre in 2010 was the first white runner to break the 10-second barrier.

    Jak Ali Harvey, who finished second in 10.10 seconds Thursday, also qualified for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London next month.

    1. 07 July 2017, Friday
    2. Modified: 10:48
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    Turkish sprinter breaks 10-second barrier haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.