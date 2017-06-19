Pakistan rout India to clinch Champions Trophy

Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India by 180 runs to win the international cricket tournament at The Oval in London, U.K. on Sunday.

This was Pakistan's maiden victory in the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy, one of the major global cricket tournaments conducted by the ICC.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

Pakistan batsmen displayed a gritty batting performance and notched up 338/4 in 50 overs. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman's century 114 off 106 helped his side put a huge total on the scoreboard.

Azhar Ali also scored 59 off 71 and after his departure Babar Azam also put some notable contribution in the board with 46 off 52. Later Mohammad Hafeez helped his side to post 300 plus total with 57 from 37 balls.

India, who entered the field as favorites after winning the previous match against Pakistan in the tournament, had a shaky start when fiery Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir dismissed Indian opener Rohit Sharma for a duck.

India continued to lose wickets at the regular intervals. Captain Virat Kohli also left early leaving Indian fans disappointed. In-form Shikhar Dhawan, who was the top scorer in the tournament with 317 runs, also fell to Amir at 21 when he was caught behind in the 9th over.

Later in the innings, Hardik Pandya, who put some resistance with a quick-fire 76 off 43 balls, was run out in the 27th over, thus, bringing an end to a famed Indian batting line-up.

Amir and Hasan Ali's three wickets each guided Pakistan to bowl out India for just 158 runs in 30.3 overs.