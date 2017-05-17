Turkey wins 115 medals on day 4 of Islamic games

Turkey continued to lead the Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan's capital Baku Tuesday by winning 115 medals on the fourth day of the international tournament.

Turkish athletes won 43 gold medals, 40 silvers, and 32 bronzes in taekwondo, swimming, shooting, athletics/para-athletics, and weight lifting on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Turkish participants bagged 35 gold, 31 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Turkey topped the list, while host country Azerbaijan ranked second with 41 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals after the fourth day of the competition, which will end on May 22.

The Islamic Solidarity Games was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 with 6,000 athletes from 55 nations competing in 15 different sports categories.

Turkey is scheduled to host the fifth contest in 2021.