Turkey bags 92 medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Turkey accumulated 92 medals on the third day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the capital of Baku on Monday.

The Turkish participants won 35 gold, 31 silver and 26 bronze medals in judo, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting and weight lifting.

On Monday, the Turkish participants bagged 15 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Turkey topped the list while Azerbaijan ranked the second with 33 gold, 23 silver and 12 bronze medals after Monday's games, which will end on May 22.

The Islamic Solidarity Games was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 that saw 6,000 athletes from 55 nations competing in 15 different sports categories.

Turkey is scheduled to host the fifth contest in 2021.