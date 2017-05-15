Turkey wins 59 medals

Turkey accumulated 59 medals on the second day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sunday.

The Turkish participants won 20 gold, 24 silver and 15 bronze medals in the categories of shooting, weightlifting, swimming, karate, judo and blind judo, artistic gymnastics, and handball.

On Saturday, the Turkish participants garnered 10 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Turkey again ranked second on the list. Azerbaijan topped the list with 24 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals on Sunday's games, which will end on May 22.

The Islamic Solidarity Games was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 that saw 6,000 athletes from 55 nations competing in 15 different sports categories.

Turkey is scheduled to host the fifth contests in 2021.

Reporting by Serhat Bagbars;Writing by Nilay Kar