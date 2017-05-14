 Turkey wins 27 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games – Fotomaç – 14 Mayıs 2017
    14 Mayıs 2017, Pazar
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Turkey wins 27 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

    The first day of international games sees Turkey garner gold, silver and bronze medals in various categories

    Turkey has garnered twenty-seven medals on the first day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

    The Turkish participants won gold, silver and bronze medals in the categories of shooting, weightlifting, swimming, karate, judo and blind judo, and rhythmic gymnastics.

    Azerbaijan ranked first on the list with 10 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals, followed by Turkey.

    The Islamic Solidarity Games was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 that saw 6,000 athletes from 55 nations competing in 15 different sports categories.

    Turkey is scheduled to host the fifth contests in 2021.

    1. 14 May 2017, Sunday
    2. Modified: 10:25
