Turkey wins 27 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
The first day of international games sees Turkey garner gold, silver and bronze medals in various categories
Turkey has garnered twenty-seven medals on the first day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijani capital of Baku.
The Turkish participants won gold, silver and bronze medals in the categories of shooting, weightlifting, swimming, karate, judo and blind judo, and rhythmic gymnastics.
Azerbaijan ranked first on the list with 10 gold, 9
The Islamic Solidarity Games was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 that saw 6,000 athletes from 55 nations competing in 15 different sports categories.
Turkey is scheduled to host the fifth contests in 2021.
- 14 May 2017, Sunday
- Modified: 10:25
- Trabzonspor, Efes ile birleşiyor
Toplam 2
Yorum
EMRE FENERBAHÇE İLE ZATEN SALLIYOR AVRUPAYI TÜRKİYE SİZE NE GEREK VAR
- Mariani harekatı
Toplam 2
Yorum
eraycan yerli forvet cenkin yanına pektemek dönüyor birde burak yılmaz yabancı bir forvet daha ama gomez olmasın tolga yerine yerli kaleci ali şaşal
- Sinan Gümüş Benfica’ya
Toplam 5
Yorum
SELİM TEMİZ/MERSİN "GENÇ OYUNCULARI KİRALAYIN VEYA MANGAL YÜREKLİ OLUP DEVAMLI OYNATIN..!"
Turkey wins 27 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.