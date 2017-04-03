 Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest – Fotomaç – 03 Nisan 2017
CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    04 Nisan 2017, Salı
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest

    Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest

    Turkish weightlifters Hursit Atak and Bunyamin Sezer win gold medals on the first day of championship

    Turkey has won three gold medals on the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships.

    Turkish weightlifter Hursit Atak, competing in the 62-kilogram weight class, won two gold medals in jerk and total categories, and a bronze medal in snatch.

    Bunyamin Sezer, competing also in the 62-kilogram weight class, won one gold medal in snatch and a silver medal in total category.

    The European Weightlifting Championships 2017 is being organized in Split, Croatia between 2-8 April.

    1. 03 April 2017, Monday
    2. Modified: 09:13
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.