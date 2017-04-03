Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest

Turkey has won three gold medals on the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships.

Turkish weightlifter Hursit Atak, competing in the 62-kilogram weight class, won two gold medals in jerk and total categories, and a bronze medal in snatch.

Bunyamin Sezer, competing also in the 62-kilogram weight class, won one gold medal in snatch and a silver medal in total category.

The European Weightlifting Championships 2017 is being organized in Split, Croatia between 2-8 April.