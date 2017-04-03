Turkey wins 3 golds at European weightlifting contest
Turkish weightlifters Hursit Atak and Bunyamin Sezer win gold medals on the first day of championship
Turkey has won three gold medals on the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships.
Turkish weightlifter Hursit Atak, competing in the 62-kilogram weight class, won two gold medals in jerk and total categories, and a bronze medal in snatch.
Bunyamin Sezer, competing also in the 62-kilogram weight class, won one gold medal in snatch and a silver medal in total category.
The European Weightlifting Championships 2017 is being organized in Split, Croatia between 2-8 April.
