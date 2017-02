Turkish free diver breaks world record

World free diving female champion Derya Can has broken a Guinness World Record with a 120-meter horizontal apnea dive in an ice-covered lake.

Holding her breath under the 35-centimeter ice-coated Weissensee lake in Austria, Can managed to swim 120 meters in 1 minute 47 seconds.

With water temperature at 1 degree Celsius, Can broke French apnea diving athlete Aurore Asso's 112.3-meter record.

Can said she dedicated her new record to Turkish women.

In December, Derya Can set two world records in free diving in the southern province of Antalya.