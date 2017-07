Malaga signs G.Saray goalkeeper Gonen

Istanbul club Galatasaray on Wednesday announced it had sold back-up goalkeeper Cenk Gonen to Spain's Malaga for a fee of €200,000 ($230,000).

Galatasaray said the 29-year-old 'keeper had signed with the La Liga club for three years.

Gonen passed a medical and has started training with his new side.

The reserve goalkeeper had two years with Galatasaray and was mostly used in Turkish Cup matches.

On July 9, the Istanbul side also announced they had sold Turkish defender Semih Kaya to Sparta Prague, for a fee of €2 million ($2.3 million).