 G.Saray take on Östersunds in UEFA Europa League – Fotomaç – 20 Temmuz 2017
    G.Saray take on Östersunds in UEFA Europa League

    G.Saray take on Östersunds in UEFA Europa League

    After a crushing 0-2 defeat in first leg, Lions look to bounce back at home

    Galatasaray will take on Sweden's Ostersunds in UEFA Europa League's second qualifying round second-leg match in Istanbul on Thursday.

    The Lions surprised their fans last week when they were defeated by European newcomers Ostersunds in the first-leg match in Sweden, losing 2-0 and jeopardizing their fate.

    Despite the loss, Galatasaray still can advance to the next round if they manage to beat their opponent by a score of 3-0, 4-1, or better, needing at least three-goal margin.

    A 2-0 win would take the tie to extra time, and drawing or losing are out of the question for the experienced Galatasaray side.

    The team went through major personnel changes this summer, parting ways with Lukas Podolski, Wesley Sneijder, Semih Kaya, and Sabri Sarioglu, as well as back-up goalkeeper Cenk Gonen.

    The Istanbul side added striker Batefimbi Gomis, defender Maicon, and attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda to their squad.

