Galatasaray part ways with Wesley Sneijder
Dutchman played over 4 years for the Istanbul-based club
Dutch footballer Wesley Sneijder is leaving Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, according to a message posted on the club's website on Friday.
Sneijder had one year remaining
He tallied 46 goals and 44 assists in 175 appearances during his four-and-a-half-year spell with the Istanbul-based club.
The Dutchman won two Turkish Super Lig titles, three Turkish
- 17 July 2017, Monday
- Modified: 09:09
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Galatasaray part ways with Wesley Sneijder haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.