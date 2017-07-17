 Galatasaray part ways with Wesley Sneijder – Fotomaç – 17 Temmuz 2017
    17 Temmuz 2017, Pazartesi
    Galatasaray part ways with Wesley Sneijder

    Galatasaray part ways with Wesley Sneijder

    Dutchman played over 4 years for the Istanbul-based club

    Dutch footballer Wesley Sneijder is leaving Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, according to a message posted on the club's website on Friday.

    Sneijder had one year remaining in his contract. The 33-year-old attacking midfielder was transferred from Italian Serie A club Inter Milan in January 2013.

    He tallied 46 goals and 44 assists in 175 appearances during his four-and-a-half-year spell with the Istanbul-based club.

    The Dutchman won two Turkish Super Lig titles, three Turkish Cups and three Turkish Super Cups while he was a Galatasaray player.

    1. 17 July 2017, Monday
    2. Modified: 09:09
