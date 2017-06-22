Bruma behaviour worse than Ibra

Galatasaray coach Igor Tudor has hit out at new RB Leipzig signing Bruma and stressed not even his former Juventus team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic behaved as badly as the Portuguese attacker.

Tudor took charge of Galatasaray in February and Bruma did not need long to win over his new coach with his ability - evidenced by his stunning volley against Spain in the European Under-21 Championship on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Tudor was not impressed with the way the 22-year-old behaved on and off the pitch while under his charge.

"I like Bruma a lot, he is still young, but already a top player," Tudor told Bild.

"But the fact is that there are 20 more players in a squad. They all listen to you, except Bruma.

"I played with Ibrahimovic at some point and have experienced a lot throughout my career.

"But I have never seen someone behave like Bruma. It might be the way he was raised. He crossed a line."