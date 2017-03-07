Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor in last breath
Striker Eren Derdiyok's last-minute goal gives the Lions 3 much-needed points
Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 3-2 in Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig Monday evening thanks to a last-minute goal from striker Eren Derdiyok.
The match at Antalya's home stadium saw a resilient home team despite being down 0-2 in the 36th minute. Galatasaray found the opening goal in the 24th minute when Portuguese winger Armindo Bruma found the net after a well-executed give-and-go with his countryman Josue Pesquiera.
The Lions went up by two goals only 12 minutes later, and this time Derdiyok found the net with a beautiful strike outside the penalty area.
However, Antalyaspor did not give up and pulled one back in the 44th minute, when Galatasaray defender Aurelien Chedjou made a grave mistake and lost the ball to his countryman Cameroonian Etame Mbilla, who did not miss the one-on-one opportunity and beat goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.
Antalyaspor levelled the match in the 53rd minute, and this time Deniz Kadah found the net after a low-cross from Brazilian midfielder Danilo Sousa Campos.
Galatasaray missed several goal chances until the last second, when Derdiyok found the net with a header shot to Selcuk Inan's free-kick cross.
With the win, Galatasaray boosted their points total to 43 and got the number three spot back from Fenerbahce, who defeated Osmanlispor 1-0 on Sunday evening.
- 07 March 2017, Tuesday
- Modified: 12:08
- AlpEREN
