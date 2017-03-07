 Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor in last breath – Fotomaç – 07 Mart 2017
CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    07 Mart 2017, Salı
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor in last breath

    Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor in last breath

    Striker Eren Derdiyok's last-minute goal gives the Lions 3 much-needed points

    Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 3-2 in Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig Monday evening thanks to a last-minute goal from striker Eren Derdiyok.

    The match at Antalya's home stadium saw a resilient home team despite being down 0-2 in the 36th minute. Galatasaray found the opening goal in the 24th minute when Portuguese winger Armindo Bruma found the net after a well-executed give-and-go with his countryman Josue Pesquiera.

    The Lions went up by two goals only 12 minutes later, and this time Derdiyok found the net with a beautiful strike outside the penalty area.

    However, Antalyaspor did not give up and pulled one back in the 44th minute, when Galatasaray defender Aurelien Chedjou made a grave mistake and lost the ball to his countryman Cameroonian Etame Mbilla, who did not miss the one-on-one opportunity and beat goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

    Antalyaspor levelled the match in the 53rd minute, and this time Deniz Kadah found the net after a low-cross from Brazilian midfielder Danilo Sousa Campos.

    Galatasaray missed several goal chances until the last second, when Derdiyok found the net with a header shot to Selcuk Inan's free-kick cross.

    With the win, Galatasaray boosted their points total to 43 and got the number three spot back from Fenerbahce, who defeated Osmanlispor 1-0 on Sunday evening.

    1. 07 March 2017, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 12:08
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor in last breath haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.