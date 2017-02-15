G.Saray names Igor Tudor as new manager

Igor Tudor has been named as Galatasaray's new manager, a club official said on Wednesday.

According to the official who spoke anonymously, a signing ceremony for the Croatian manager will take place in Istanbul on Thursday.

The Lions' management sacked Dutch manager Jan Olde Riekerink on Tuesday evening due to team's poor league performance. The club currently stands in third place with only 39 points from 20 matches.

Tudor has been managing another Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig team -- Kardemir Karabukspor -- since the beginning of the current season.

After 20 games, his side won eight, lost nine and drew three games -- good enough for tenth spot.

One of Tudor's league highlights was against his new club, when his Karabukspor side beat the Istanbul giants 2-1 last month.

Recently, Karabukspor also defeated league leaders and reigning champions Besiktas with a score of 2-1.

The Galatasaray official added Tudor had a release clause in his contract with Karabukspor worth €150,000 ($158,000).

Tudor, according to a Karabukspor official, said goodbye to the team after a training session on Tuesday evening.

Anadolu Agency contacted Kardemir Karabukspor's chairman, Ferudun Tankut, who confirmed Tudor had agreed terms with Galatasaray.

"Tudor will leave the club tomorrow for Galatasaray," Tankut said, adding: "This is not ethical at all. Galatasaray never contacted me on the issue."

The former Croatian international and Juventus player becomes the 59th manager in Galatasaray's 112-year history.