Neymar becomes ambassador of Handicap International

Brazilian footballer Neymar, who recently transferred from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million, has become the new ambassador of the Handicap International, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

In a news conference hosted by the UN at Geneva Tuesday, Neymar said: "l hope that this will be very successful partnership and we will be able to help a large number of people."

Before the conference, Neymar went on the top of the 39-foot Broken Chair monument and called for more inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

Broken Chair is a monumental sculpture created 20 years ago by Handicap International in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva to call for the banning of antipersonnel mines.

Handicap International is co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize that supports people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations living in conflict and disaster.

"Neymar puts his immense popularity at the service of a cause: the most vulnerable in the world, people with disabilities in poor countries, victims of conflicts and natural disasters," the NGO said in a statement.