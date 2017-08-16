 Neymar becomes ambassador of Handicap International – Fotomaç – 16 Ağustos 2017
    Neymar becomes ambassador of Handicap International

    Neymar becomes ambassador of Handicap International

    Brazilian footballer calls for more inclusion of people with disabilities in society

    Brazilian footballer Neymar, who recently transferred from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million, has become the new ambassador of the Handicap International, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

    In a news conference hosted by the UN at Geneva Tuesday, Neymar said: "l hope that this will be very successful partnership and we will be able to help a large number of people."

    Before the conference, Neymar went on the top of the 39-foot Broken Chair monument and called for more inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

    Broken Chair is a monumental sculpture created 20 years ago by Handicap International in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva to call for the banning of antipersonnel mines.

    Handicap International is co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize that supports people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations living in conflict and disaster.

    "Neymar puts his immense popularity at the service of a cause: the most vulnerable in the world, people with disabilities in poor countries, victims of conflicts and natural disasters," the NGO said in a statement.

