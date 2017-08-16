Neymar becomes ambassador of Handicap International
Brazilian footballer calls for more inclusion of people with disabilities in society
Brazilian footballer Neymar, who recently transferred from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million, has become the new ambassador of the Handicap International, a non-governmental organization (NGO).
In a news conference hosted by the UN at Geneva Tuesday, Neymar said: "l hope that this will be very successful partnership and we will be able to help a large number of people."
Before the conference, Neymar went on the top of the 39-foot Broken Chair monument and called for more inclusion of people with disabilities in society.
Broken Chair is a monumental sculpture created 20 years ago by Handicap International in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva to call for the banning of antipersonnel mines.
Handicap International is co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize that supports people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations living in conflict and disaster.
"Neymar puts his immense popularity at the service of a cause: the most vulnerable in the world, people with disabilities in poor countries, victims of conflicts and natural disasters," the NGO said in a statement.
- 16 August 2017, Wednesday
- Modified: 10:17
-
